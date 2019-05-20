Missouri

Kayaker is trapped by a log — and then gets dragged under, Missouri troopers say

A 44-year-old kayaker was out on the river with a group of people when her kayak hit a submerged log, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

After striking the log at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Venessa Gutierrez was thrown from the kayak and “became lodged against the submerged log” before being dragged under water, Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a drowning incident report.

Gutierrez, of Arnold, Missouri, went under near the smiley face take out of the Black River in Reynolds County, KMOV reported.

A search party worked to find her and dislodged the log jam — but she wasn’t there, Sgt. Jeff Kinder said, according to the Post-Dispatch.

They found her body about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Kinder said, according to the newspaper.

