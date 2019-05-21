Knives found hidden in the sand after teen cut at volleyball court, Missouri cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Four knives were found hidden in sand volleyball courts after a teen girl was cut in the foot, Missouri police said, according to KFVS.

A Cape Girardeau police officer responded to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, KFVS reported, and when he got there the two teens who had been playing volleyball handed over two “poorly made kitchen knives.”

The teen’s cut was small, KFVS reported, and she didn’t need medical attention.





After learning about ”sharp objects hidden in the sand volleyball courts,” Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation “immediately closed” the courts, according to a Facebook post from the department.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A total of four knives have been found so far, KFVS reported.

“The sand volleyball courts will be closed for the next week while Parks staff and the Police Department investigate,” the post says. “Parks staff will be thoroughly checking the courts with metal detectors and rakes.”





As a result, the adult sand volleyball league games have also been postponed for a week, the department said.

“Please note that the courts will be checked prior to each night of games,” the post says. “If you see suspicious behavior in any of our parks, please contact the police immediately.”

Arena Park is a 90-acre community facility with two sand volleyball courts, according to its website. It also has softball and baseball fields, shelters, tennis courts and an outdoor FitZone.





Cape Girardeau is a city of about 39,000 people located about 115 miles southeast of St. Louis.