St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court

A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been found in contempt of court for tweeting about a hearing after the hearing was closed to the public.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo said that the actions of reporter Joel Currier might have jeopardized Antonio Taylor's right to a fair trial.

Ribaudo closed an April hearing that eventually led to Taylor being declared incompetent to stand trial in the 2016 shooting of Ballwin officer Michael Flamion. After leaving the courtroom, Currier tweeted, "I spent most of afternoon with my ear glued to the door, live-tweeting details."

Post-Dispatch Editor Gilbert Bailon says Currier apologized but added that the "error was born of frustration" over matters being closed that should be open to the public.