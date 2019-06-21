Missouri denies new license to Planned Parenthood of St. Louis abortion clinic

Protesters at the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis last month. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Missouri has rejected the license application of the only abortion provider in the state -- a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis., a spokesman for the organization said Friday.

The decision by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was announced just prior to a court hearing Friday in St. Louis City Circuit Court. It has no immediate impact, because a preliminary injunction keeping the clinic open remains in place. But that could change depending on what happens during the 10 a.m. hearing.

DHSS had allowed the clinic’s license to lapse May 31 without weighing in on its renewal application. Planned Parenthood preemptively sued the week before its license expired and court orders have allowed its clinic to continue to provide abortions.

Up until Friday, DHSS withheld its decision on the application, saying it needed to first interview seven physicians that provided care at the clinic about the specific cases unearthed from a review of medical records during the clinic’s March annual inspection.

Two doctors, who are employed by Planned Parenthood, complied, while the remaining five, all of whom are contracted through teaching hospitals and medical schools, declined interviews. Since they are not employees of the clinic, Planned Parenthood has argued it cannot compel them to comply.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ordered DHSS to formally approve or reject the application by Friday. A request to reconsider -- which Stelzer denied -- included the clinic’s inspection records, which showed that DHSS was investigating four failed abortions.

Planned Parenthood submitted a fourth plan of correction to DHSS Tuesday in response to the statement of 30 deficiencies presented to the judge last week. In the plan, it announced it would defy a health department mandate to perform pelvic exams at least 72 hours prior to the abortion procedure, saying doing so was medically unnecessary and “inhumane.”

The formal denial by DHSS will allow the clinic to appeal the decision to the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission (AHC), which serves as an tribunal that resolves disputes between state agencies and individuals or businesses. In a previous order, Stelzer agreed with DHSS that the appropriate venue for the Planned Parenthood to challenge the state on licensing matters was in front an AHC commissioner.

The four commissioners -- three of whom were appointed by former Gov. Jay Nixon -- hear cases individually and their decisions can be subject to judicial review.

The newest commissioner, Philip Prewitt, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier in the month. In bid for the state house, he has received support from Missouri Right to Life, and as a Macon County associate circuit judge, he has been reprimanded by the Missouri Supreme Court for urging support of a teen pregnancy resource center, according to the Associated Press.

Cases are assigned to commissioners on a rotating basis. Prewitt has said he would consider recusing himself if the Planned Parenthood case were to come before him.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.