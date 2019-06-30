Police say woman dies in property line dispute with neighbor

Authorities are investigating the property line dispute between neighbors that preceded the fatal shooting of a woman and the suspect killing himself.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the dispute happened Saturday in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. They found the woman dead with gunshot wounds and a house on fire when they arrived.

Marshak says the shooting and fire appeared to be connected to an ongoing property line dispute between the neighbors.

Officers searched for the suspect for about two hours before finding his body in a wooded area.