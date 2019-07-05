Truman State making night skies friendlier for star gazing

Truman State University students and faculty might notice more stars in the sky when they return to campus this fall.

KWMU-FM reports that after four years of research on how artificial light brightens the night sky, scientists are planning to change lighting on campus to direct light away from the sky.

Light pollution prevents people from seeing stars and galaxies and can disrupt sleep patterns.

Truman State gave a researcher a $10,000 grant to install shields on 60 outdoor light fixtures to direct light to the ground and away from the sky. The campus also will replace blue and white bulbs with bulbs that emit warmer colors, like yellow and red.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

NASA satellite imagery shows light pollution worldwide has increased over time and scientists say it could get worse.