Man jailed for 100 days after Springfield bicyclist dies

A 27-year-old man who was driving 93 mph when he hit and killed a Springfield bicyclist has been sentenced to 100 days in jail.

Donald Bailey was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter in the January 2016 crash that killed 27-year-old Darion Sands.

Bailey also was sentenced to five years of probation and 60 hours of community service.

The Springfield News-Leader report s police said Bailey was going 93 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit Sands at a Springfield intersection.

At Friday's hearing, Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Emily Shook said Bailey initially lied to police by telling them he was speeding because someone was chasing him with a gun.

Bailey apologized to Sands' family and said he thinks about the crash every day.