Missouri
Don’t leave grenades ‘just lying around,’ police urge
Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.
Police said in a tweet that the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning. It then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further.
Police say, "It should go without saying, but please don't leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around."
