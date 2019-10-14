17-year-old killed in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City

Authorities say a 17-year-old has been killed in a rolling gunbattle in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Leighlan Fleming was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the driveway of a home.

Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez says the gunbattle spanned several blocks. Officers found shell casings at multiple locations within a two-block radius.

Hernandez says Fleming may have been chased. No suspect information has been released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fleming is among 25 teenagers who have been killed by gunfire this year in the Kansas City area. Dozens of others have been shot and survived.