Most Missouri youth aren’t at grade level in English, math
Newly released reports show that fewer than half of Missouri schoolchildren are performing at grade level in English and math.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2019 test score data Thursday. It showed that 49% of students in the state's public and charter schools are proficient or advanced in English and 42% in math.
It was the second year students took a more difficult test that caused steep drops between 2017 and 2018. The state didn't release scores that determine the level of accreditation for a district.
The worst-performing district was Normandy in the St. Louis area. Only 15% of its students passed English and 7% math. The district has taken steps to boost scores, including opening an early childhood center.
