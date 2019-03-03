Snowfall to continue in metro-east Sunday morning, sharp temperature drop expected

About 1-3 inches of snow had reached the metro-east area Sunday morning, with a little more predicted to fall against a backdrop of high winds and dangerous wind chill temperatures expected later.
According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue to fall in the area until at least 1 p.m., and winds could reach up to 26 mph. The low overnight Sunday is predicted to be 4 degrees.
About 4 inches were expected in total. The area has been under a winter weather advisory and a hazardous weather outlook since midnight Saturday. The storm is expected to move out by the afternoon hours.
NWS suggested changing travel plans for the morning, as most of the snow is set to fall before noon.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
“A storm system will bring 1-4 inches of snow to the region today,” the NWS report stated. “The snow will make travel hazardous at times, so use extra caution when driving today.”
Highways had been cleared by 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the region, including Interstates 44, 64, 70 and 255. The Metro Transit system reported that all of its routes had been working without delay.
No reports of major accidents were immediately available early Sunday morning.
The weather service also reported dangerously cold wind chill temperatures to happen Sunday night, reaching at least -15 to -20 degrees. A wind chill advisory is in place from midnight until 9 a.m. on Monday morning.
“Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the night,” the report stated. “If you must go outside, cover exposed skin and dress in layers to help stay warm.”
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said it would be updating metro-east residents on the weather conditions throughout the day on its Facebook page.
There were many closings, mostly churches, due to the snowfall and bad roads. Here are some of them courtesy of KSDK 5:
https://www.ksdk.com/closings.
Comments