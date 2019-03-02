Timing changes in snowy forecast but it’s still headed our way

While forecasters have changed the time they believe snow will start to fall this weekend, they continue to report that snow is expected to wallop the St. Louis region.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow to fall after 5 a.m. Sunday. The forecast previously said there was a chance of snow starting to fall at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of precipitation in the metro-east with the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of snow.
Central and southern Missouri may get 4 to 6 inches, according to the weather service. Also, the Missouri Department of Transportation urged residents to stay home Sunday and not travel anywhere.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at midnight Saturday and lasts until 3 p.m. Sunday.
The high on Sunday is expected to be 32.
After the storm rolls through, look for a sharp drop in temperatures.
The low on Monday morning is expected to be 9 and the high will only be 22.
