Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather

Don’t burn your leaves today — southwest Illinois has the perfect fire conditions

The National Weather Service is advising that residents of the metro-east and other parts of southern Illinois avoid burning leaves and other lawn waste Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 1 to p.m. Wednesday due to the likelihood of strong southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and low humidity. Under these conditions, according to the NWS, “dry fuels” like fallen leaves and autumn debris can contribute to the quick spread of a fire.

During this time, the National Weather Service advises citizens to:

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Weather

Tornadoes

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service