Don’t burn your leaves today — southwest Illinois has the perfect fire conditions

The National Weather Service is advising that residents of the metro-east and other parts of southern Illinois avoid burning leaves and other lawn waste Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 1 to p.m. Wednesday due to the likelihood of strong southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and low humidity. Under these conditions, according to the NWS, “dry fuels” like fallen leaves and autumn debris can contribute to the quick spread of a fire.

During this time, the National Weather Service advises citizens to:

Avoid outdoor burning. These weather conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly

Persons who smoke should extinguish your cigarette or cigar before disposing of it.

Bag up trash, clippings, and other easily flammable items