Plan to celebrate the New Year in southwest IL? Keep your eyes out for winter weather

A wintry mix forecast for southwest Illinois could make road conditions treacherous for those returning home from New Year’s Eve celebrations early Friday morning.

With cloudy, dry conditions and a predicted high of 37 on Thursday, a front which includes a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow is forecasts to move into the area around midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in St. Louis.

“Conditions will be dry throughout the day with a wintry mix starting around midnight,’’ said meteorologist Ben Herzog of the National Weather Service. “We’re looking at having a mixture of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow until it turns to all rain about 6 a.m. Friday.

“The rain will continue until about noon when the front moves out of the area.’’

Temperatures are expected to reach 38 on Friday with the possibility of snow showers and a high of 36 on Saturday.