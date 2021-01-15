With snow in the forecast, here’s what to expect for your evening commute

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Friday with up to an inch of snow expected in the metro-east.

Meteorologist Alex Elmore of the weather service said flurries and light snow, with a few heavier pockets of snow, is expected to fall during the rush hour and into the evening. But with temperatures expected to remain in the mid 30s on Friday, accumulation is expected be less than an inch in most areas.

“With the temperatures expected to be around 35, there probably won’t be a lot of accumulation in most areas. Places where there are heavier snow pockets, could see up to an inch,’’ Elmore said. “As for rush hour, there will be light snow in most places. In spots where there are heavier pockets, there could be decreased visibility.’’

Chances of snow are 90% Friday and 70% Friday night, decreasing to 30% overnight. The expected low is 30. On Saturday, there is a chance of snow flurries with an expected high of 36.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted for Sunday with a high of 36.