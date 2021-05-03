Weather in southern Illinois could turn severe tonight. Where, when and what time?

If you’re heading out this evening, the National Weather Service office in St. Louis recommends you stay plugged in to what’s happening outside.

As a cold front moves from the west across St. Louis and southwestern Illinois late this afternoon, “all the ingredients for severe weather will exist,” said Matt Beitsher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis.

The forecast as of 11 a.m. called for about a 70% chance of showers and storms this evening with the threat of more severe weather increasing late. No warnings or watches have been issued.

The greatest risk of severe storms appear to be mainly to the south and east of St. Clair County.

“We’re expecting storms to come through (the metro-east) between about 6 or 10 p.m., maybe a little later,” Beitscher said. “But there are a lot of conditional factors involved if those storms are to reach their full potential.”

The main risk to St. Louis and the metro-east includes high winds and large hail, but a spot tornado “can’t be ruled out.”

“If the storms reach that full potential, it will be very scattered in nature, so we can’t pinpoint right now where the greatest risk will be,” he said.

The National Weather Service website recommends keeping plugged into the weather forecast as it develops throughout the day and through the evening hours.

“Keep your phone charged, on, and audible overnight to ensure you get woken up (sic) by tornado warnings,” the NWS website advises.