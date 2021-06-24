Weather will be wet, and potentially hazardous, into next week

Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is creating thunderstorms that could potentially lead to hazardous weather.

“In the metro-east area expect several rounds of rain, damaging winds, hail, and thunderstorms that will occur into next week,” meteorologist Matt Beitscher said.

Thursday begins as cloudy and high temperatures with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for cities in eastern and central Missouri and along with west-central and southwest Illinois.

The weather could produce tornadoes and a flash flood.