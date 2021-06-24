Weather
Weather will be wet, and potentially hazardous, into next week
Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is creating thunderstorms that could potentially lead to hazardous weather.
“In the metro-east area expect several rounds of rain, damaging winds, hail, and thunderstorms that will occur into next week,” meteorologist Matt Beitscher said.
Thursday begins as cloudy and high temperatures with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for cities in eastern and central Missouri and along with west-central and southwest Illinois.
The weather could produce tornadoes and a flash flood.
