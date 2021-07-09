Flooding, hail and strong winds expected in southwest IL this weekend, starting Friday

Severe storms are expected to hit the metro-east Friday evening and continue through Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s St. Louis branch reported that starting Friday night at 6 p.m. and lasting until 3 a.m. Saturday morning, severe storms are likely to affect the metro-east and the St. Louis area.

The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour and hail as large as quarters. There is also a potential for tornadoes, but the chances are low according to the forecast.

The weather service forecast that the storms will begin in the metro-east between 9 p.m. and midnight.

There will be multiple rounds of showers, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Sunday evening with localized flooding possible throughout the entire weekend. The weather service said flooding is especially possible north of Interstate 64 in Illinois.