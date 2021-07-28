Weather
Southwest lL offering several cooling locations as heat advisory set to take effect
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the metro-east starting at noon Wednesday and lasting through 9 p.m. Thursday.
Heat index values are expected to reach 112 degrees and the high humidity could cause heat illnesses.
The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Temperatures are expected to cool off some starting Friday, July 30, with a projected high of 87, according to the NWS. The high for Saturday is expected to be 80 with an increased chance of rain.
For individuals who may not have access to air conditioning, here is a list of local cooling sites.
- Salvation Army Alton Corps: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 525 Alby St., Alton; 618-465-7764.
- Main Street Community Center, Inc.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville; 618-656-0300.
- Edwardsville Public Library: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday. 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville; 618-692-7556
- Young Men’s Christian Association of Edwardsville: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1200 Esic Drive, Edwardsville; 618-656-0436
- Young Men’s Christian Association Meyer Center: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville; 618-655-1460.
- Glen Carbon Police Department community room: Open Wednesday, July 28, through the evening of Thursday, July 29. 149 N. Main St., Glen Carbon; 618-288-7226.
- Salvation Army Granite City: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-2:45 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). 3007 E. 23rd St., Granite City; 618-451-7957.
- Community Care Center, Inc.: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday (closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon). 1818 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City.
- Chouteau Township Hall: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 906 Thorngate Drive, Granite City; 618-931-0360.
- Wood River Fire Station: Call for specific hours. 501 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River; 618-259-0984.
- Wood River Roundhouse: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 633 N. Wood River Drive, Wood River; 618-251-3130.
- Lessie Bates Davis Seasoned Circle Cafe: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 1274 N. 37th St., East Saint Louis; 618-271-2522.
- Washington Park City Hall: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5218 N. Park Drive, East Saint Louis; 618-874-2040.
- Salvation Army St Clair County, East St. Louis Service Center: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. 616 N. 16th St., East Saint Louis; 618-874-3136.
- Belleville Public Library, main branch: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 121 E. Washington St., Belleville; 618-234-0441.
- Belleville Public Library, west branch: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, & Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday. 3414 W. Main St., Belleville; 618-233-4366.
- Southwestern Illinois College Program: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 201 N. Church St., Belleville; 618-234-4410.PSOP (Programs & Services for Older Persons): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday 201 N. Church St., Belleville; 618-234-4410.
- Salvation Army - Belleville Corps: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 20 Glory Place, Belleville; 618-235-7378.
- Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 420 E. Main St., Collinsville; 618-344-7787.
- Weinheimer Community Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1100 Main St., Highland; 618-654-1026.
