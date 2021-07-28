Southwest lL offering several cooling locations as heat advisory set to take effect

Pexels

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the metro-east starting at noon Wednesday and lasting through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to reach 112 degrees and the high humidity could cause heat illnesses.

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Temperatures are expected to cool off some starting Friday, July 30, with a projected high of 87, according to the NWS. The high for Saturday is expected to be 80 with an increased chance of rain.

For individuals who may not have access to air conditioning, here is a list of local cooling sites.