Weird

Police look for traveler who left ashes at Alaska airport

The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Police are looking to reunite cremated remains with the traveler who left them behind at an Alaska airport.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that someone traveling through the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport last August left a Ziploc bag with human ashes at a security checkpoint.

Airport Police and Fire Sgt. Dan Juarez says the ashes were in lost-and-found for more than six months before police were notified. The bag of ashes doesn't contain any identifying information.

Juarez says it's possible the traveler might not even know the remains are missing if they haven't opened the urn since traveling with it.

The remains will be stored at a cremation center if they aren't claimed in the next few weeks.

