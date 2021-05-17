Belleville’s Center for Racial Harmony sponsors virtual forum on the issue of reparations

Center for Racial Harmony

One month ago a Reparations Bill (H.R. 40) was passed out of committee. It was a partisan vote: 25 Democrats FOR; 17 Republicans AGAINST. If passed in both the House and the Senate in its present form it would establish a 15-member commission to study the effects of slavery and submit to Congress its findings and recommendations. Many, if not most people, already have an opinion, a firm opinion, and some are resolute in their position.

The recent public debate on this topic has shifted to two related subjects, “The 1619 Project” and “critical race theory.” This article will not attempt to define either. However, this article challenges readers to put themselves in the position of those advancing the opposing viewpoint and make a determination where the historical truths lie and the extent to which those truths are consistent with their original understanding of history.

If you prefer, there is a short and simple method to re-examine your knowledge and understanding of the history of our country. The Center For Racial Harmony has started a Virtual Forum Series on Reparations Pro & Con. It’s second session is scheduled for May 20, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. It will be on the Facebook page – facebook.com/Center.for.Racial.Harmony.SaintClairCounty/community. It features four distinguished panelists who will provide historical insight, perspectives and opinions on the consequences to those previously enslaved and their descendants from Reconstruction (after the Civil War) through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s up until the 21st Century.

The panel will include two college professors Lauren Thompson, Ph.D. (McKendree University); Timothy E. Lewis, Ph.D. (SIUE); Senior Advisor to the Institute of Economic Equality/St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ray Boshara, Master’s Degree in Public Administration from John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard; and the Executive Director of Wisdom Institute Education District, A. Wayne Jones, Ph.D., MBA.

Plato, Socrates’ most renowned student, observed that knowledge has three components: a belief sincerely held, the belief must be true, and we must have proper justification for our beliefs.

You have the opportunity to increase your knowledge. You have the chance to listen to those who have spent decades examining the subject in depth. Be critical but open to new perspectives and a greater understanding. Form opinions, perhaps new opinions, and be an active participant in the process. Would you rather not be smarter tomorrow than you are today? Then try to listen empathically to opposing views, process the information and acknowledge your misconceptions or, alternatively, refine and better justify your beliefs. History is repeatedly rewritten with the goal of greater historical accuracy. Your mind is like a parachute, it only works as intended if remains open.

The Center For Racial Harmony is a third-party neutral organization dedicated to promoting understanding, cooperation and communication among all races and ethnic groups.