Joining Belleville Sister Cities is a worthwhile endeavor

Belleville Sister Cities organization was established over 30 years ago. Since then we’ve had many adult, police and teachers exchanges, but our main role in this is the youth exchange. We started sending four students to our Sister City, Paderborn, in 1991. Since then on even years we took a group which later grew to 12-16 students. And in return, Paderborn sends groups to Belleville on odd years. They usually stayed for three weeks. Then a few years later we also started a long-term exchange where German students went to Belleville East and West for one semester. Our students that hosted here were then allowed to visit Paderborn up to three months but did not have to attend schools. These young students were given an opportunity of a lifetime. To be able to experience different customs and cultures on both sides. Many friendships have been established, and most of them are still in touch. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, exchanges for 2020 and 2021 have been cancelled. Hopefully next year these exchanges will resume again.

Our organization is very much involved in the Oktoberfest as well as the Christkindlmarkt. Hopefully both will take place this year. Those two events are our main fundraisers, which send these students to Germany as well as entertain them when they visit us here. Many members that joined in the early 1980s have either passed away or are unable to attend our functions anymore.

We are encouraging young folks to join us. We finally had a membership get together again after over a year. We have quarterly meetings. But also get together once a month at different restaurants.

It’s always great to keep in touch. You don’t have to be German to join. Many members were stationed over there at one point and love to be reconnected. Also once a member you have a great opportunity to visit Germany as a group .

And you know there’s a catch. Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarkt are coming, and we do need volunteers to help set up and especially work in our booth, if only for a couple of hours. It’s a great way to meet new people.

So why not join our great organization? You’ll love it. And the dues are very low. We hope to greet new members soon. You can go on our website for Belleville Sister Cities or Facebook page to obtain any information.

Doris Roach is a member of Belleville Sister Cities and handles publicity for the organization. She’s a past president and is in charge of its youth organization. She resides in Belleville.