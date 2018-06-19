Denying you're a racist is never the whole truth

Racist? Guilty.
Sexist? Guilty.
Islamophobic? Guilty.
Homophobic? Guilty.
Those, and many more -ists and -phobics. All of us are, to some extent.
And, frankly, can you really believe anyone saying they aren't one of those things? All the denial really does is prove the accused lacks self-awareness or the sensitivity that would have avoided the accusation on the front end.
So let's look at how two public figures recently handled -ist and -phobic accusations.
O'Fallon School District 90 board member Steve Springer was branded with three of the labels after he objected to a children's reading hour featuring a book about social justice. Then e-mails came out in which he objected to accommodations for a transgender child and made remarks about a Muslim child washing his feet. He responded by denying any bigotry and saying his words were "misconstrued."
But they were his words, from his e-mails and social media posts. The context was there, the meaning was clear to most readers, so exactly what was misconstrued?
So far denial and self-righteousness — the claim that the allegations are fabricated so the teachers' union can gain an edge — have done little to put Springer back into anyone's good graces. Applause was pretty weak from supporters when he declared "No way in hell" that he was listening to calls to resign.
He's been boxed and labeled, so the impact of his continued public service likely will be ineffectual and irrelevant.
Then there is Hal Patton. It's hard to tell whether this is a case of nice guys finishing last, or whether he's one of those people who just shouldn't ever bother buying a lottery ticket.
First Patton is kicked off the Republican primary ballot for state senator for signing the Democratic nominating petition of his long-time family friend's daughter. Then came the Halloween couples costume.
His wife was dressed as "bubble gum." He was "the rapper." Fine, until the blackface.
It was a decade ago, and the photo has been a political threat previously. It may say as much about the character of those who used it against Patton as it says about him being a racist. The breathless, rapid condemnation by his Democratic opponent made it clear this was about political advantage rather than moral indignation.
What it does say about Patton is that he is capable of some very poor judgment. That poor judgment extended beyond his Halloween makeup.
Patton was right to apologize, but then he stepped in it again by denying he was a racist and using the classic line about having a bunch of black friends. His next rapper costume will be as Tone Def.
Patton's been a good public servant. He'd likely make a better state senator than many of the head nodders in Springfield or the opportunist who jumped on this decade-old image.
But we elect those who will represent all of us, and those who show wisdom. Patton opened himself up to significant questions on both of those fronts.
