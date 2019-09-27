Bradenton man charged with raping girl

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

An 18-year-old Bradenton man was arrested in Sarasota on Sept. 26 on a charge of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives, along with investigators from the Department of Children and Families, say Timothy Rudd committed the sexual assault on Sept. 15 and an investigation was launched when the girl was taken to the hospital after reporting the assault.

According to the arrest report, the victim said she was in the restroom when Rudd entered and assaulted her. It is unclear how the Rudd knows the victim.

Doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirmed the girl had been assaulted, according to the arrest report.

Rudd was booked into the Sarasota County jail on a sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 12 and 18 and is being held without bond.