St. Clair County reports COVID positivity rate above 20% on Sunday, amid lower testing

St. Clair County health officials reported the county had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 20.8% on Sunday. Over the holiday weekend, fewer tests have been administered; only 816 were reported on Sunday. Typically, the county reports more than 1,000 on any given day.

Despite the spike in positivity rate, local leaders don’t know yet if there will be a surge in diagnoses after the holiday season, including Christmas on Friday.

“After the holiday, we’ll observe what’s going to happen over the next week or two weeks. We’ll see if everyone behaved themselves,” Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said during Saturday’s county COVID-19 briefing.

Barb Hohlt, executive director for the St. Clair County Health Department, stressed the importance of being honest with contact tracers with the department. Often, she said, people won’t be upfront about who they might have been in contact with. If people gathered for holiday parties or traveled to see family, honesty will be even more important.

“You’re not getting anyone in trouble,” she said. “You could be saving their life.”

To prevent the virus from spreading, people should wear face masks and social distance. The virus can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or breathes.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 3,767 (+474)

New deaths: 104 (+38)

New tests: 46,226 (-8,236)

Total cases: 937,909

Total deaths: 15,969

Total tests: 12,985,612

Hospitalizations: 4,083 (+62)

People in ICU: 905 (+31)

People on ventilators: 497 (+3)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 20-26): 6.8% (-1.7)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 19-25): 8.5% (-0.1)

Sunday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday): 178

New deaths (as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday): 1

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 12.4% (+0.5)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 12.0% (+0.4)

Regional hospitalizations: 191 (+10) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 23 (+9) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 21.4% (+2.4)

ICU bed availability: 21.5% (+2.9)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 169 positives, 813 tests administered, 224 recoveries, 13 patients hospitalized, four patients on ventilators

Total overall: 20,204 positives, 312 deaths, 202,537 tests administered, 18,452 recoveries, 116 patients hospitalized with 14 patients on ventilators

Additional data: 99 of the 169 people who tested positive Sunday are under the age of 50.

Congregate living facilities: Garden Place in Millstadt reported its first 4 cases, Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville reported 1 new case, Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea reported 4 new cases, St. Paul’s Home reported 1 new case, and Freeburg Care Center reported 2 new cases.

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 11.7% (+1.4); 7-day average — 10.6% (+0.6)

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 19,812 positives, 356 deaths, 186,805 tests administered, 10,711 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 12.5% (-2.0); 7-day average — 12.4% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 4,267 positives, 75 deaths, 3,695 recoveries, 13 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 11.2% (+2.7); 7-day average — 11.0% (+0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,189 positives, 43 deaths, 2,935 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 12.0% (+2.1); 7-day average — 13.2% (+0.6)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 9 positives, one death

Total overall: 3,011 positives, 57 deaths, 26 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 21.9% (+7.6); 7-day average — 14.7% (+0.9)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,595 positives, 16 deaths, 34,922 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 2.3% (-7.0); 7-day average — 13.9% (-0.8)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,145 positives, 20 deaths, 1,012 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 21.1% (+7.0); 7-day average — 16.0% (+1.4)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,287 positives, 80 deaths, 1,496 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 5.7% (-0.2); 7-day average — 7.7% (+0.6)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,823 positives, 26 deaths, 17,213 tests administered, 1,636 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 11.0% (+8.6); 7-day average — 9.1% (+0.2)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,981 positives, 47 deaths, 1,492 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 9.1% (-0.4); 7-day average — 19.4% (-2.6)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 381 positives, 3 deaths, 355 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.3); 7-day average — 10.7% (+2.8)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon:

Illinois: 937,909 cases, 15,969 deaths, 12,985,612 tests

937,909 cases, 15,969 deaths, 12,985,612 tests U.S.: 19,093,241 cases, 332,866 deaths, 11,101,866 recoveries

19,093,241 cases, 332,866 deaths, 11,101,866 recoveries World: 80,671,407 cases, 1,762,630 deaths, 45,612,622 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Monday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650 Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650 Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County hosted a “soft opening” of its new service center on Tuesday at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Here are the available testing dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 28; Tuesday, Dec. 29; and Wednesday, Dec. 30 (holiday hours): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The regular hours for the location starting Monday, Jan. 4, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

“To get the new location at the old bank building up and going within about a five- or six-week time, it’s remarkable the job everyone has done,” said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. “It’s going to be great to have a central location that is being used for a testing site and once the vaccine gets in place, it’s going to really be great.

“I think it’s really going to be a smooth operation that we can all be happy it came together so quickly.”

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.