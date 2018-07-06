Local box scores for Fri. July 6th

FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
28
21
.571
—
Joliet
27
22
.551
1
Schaumburg
25
22
.532
2
Lake Erie
25
23
.521
21/2
Traverse City
22
26
.458
51/2
Windy City
16
31
.340
11
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Evansville
26
21
.553
—
River City
27
22
.551
—
Southern Illinois
24
20
.545
1/2
Florence
24
24
.500
21/2
Normal
20
25
.444
5
Gateway
22
29
.431
6
Friday’s Games
Evansville 4, Washington 0
Gateway 5, Traverse City 2
Florence 4, Lake Erie 0
River City 7, Joliet 4
Normal 6, Schaumburg 5
Saturday’s Games
Florence at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Comments