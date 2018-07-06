Sports

Local box scores for Fri. July 6th

July 06, 2018 10:14 PM

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

28

21

.571

Joliet

27

22

.551

1

Schaumburg

25

22

.532

2

Lake Erie

25

23

.521

21/2

Traverse City

22

26

.458

51/2

Windy City

16

31

.340

11

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Evansville

26

21

.553

River City

27

22

.551

Southern Illinois

24

20

.545

1/2

Florence

24

24

.500

21/2

Normal

20

25

.444

5

Gateway

22

29

.431

6

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Washington 0

Gateway 5, Traverse City 2

Florence 4, Lake Erie 0

River City 7, Joliet 4

Normal 6, Schaumburg 5

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

