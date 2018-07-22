Former Penn St women’s hoops coach Rene Portland dies at 65

FILE - In this March 2, 2003 file photo Penn State women’s basketball coach Rene Portland waves the net she cut down to celebrate their Big 10 regular season championship after defeating Wisconsin in State College, Pa. Portland, who built Penn State into a women’s basketball powerhouse during a 27-year tenure, has died after a three-year fight with cancer. She was 65. D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall in Pennsylvania confirmed her death Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Pat Little, file) Pat Little AP