Absent Browns WR Gordon in contact with teammate

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up during the team’s organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio. Gordon remains absent from Browns training camp, but he’s been in contact with one of his fellow wide receivers. Third-year pro Rashard Higgins exchanged texts with Gordon on Friday, and said he’s in good spirits. Higgins said he and Gordon didn’t talk about football, but “family, just little things like that.” Gordon is undergoing treatment to battle his long-standing drug and alcohol addictions. A league spokesman said he has not been suspended. There is no timetable for his return. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) Ron Schwane AP