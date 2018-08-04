Saints’ Armstead flooring teammates with better health, form

In this Aug. 22, 2015 photo, New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (72) walks on the field in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in New Orleans. Armstead says he’s as confident in his physical form as he has been in years. Armstead says he has responded to recent injury-plagued seasons by traveling around the country and even overseas to see specialists for procedures or consults. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) Bill Feig AP