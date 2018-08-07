Attitude adjustment makes Chinander confident in Husker ‘D’

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo Nebraska football defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is introduced to fans at halftime of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska’s defense returns six full-time starters from a 2017 unit that allowed more than 50 points in four games and ranked among the worst in the nation in most statistics. Chinander in 2016 inherited a Central Florida defense that ranked 113th in the nation the year before. In his first year with UCF, the Golden Knights allowed 13 fewer points and 94 fewer yards per game and they climbed 74 spots to 39th nationally in total defense. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file) Nati Harnik AP