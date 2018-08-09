FSU QB Francois heads list of players returning from injury

FILE - in this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois carries against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Francois is happy to be playing football again and is trying to get his job back. He’s back on the practice field after injuring his knee in a season-opening loss to Alabama last fall and sitting out the rest of the year. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) John Bazemore AP