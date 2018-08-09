The Latest: Leicester gets defender Benkovic on deadline day

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 file photo Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic leaves the pitch after being injured during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. It has been reported on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 that Chelsea has signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid for the season. The move was completed on the final day of the summer transfer window in the Premier League. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Francisco Seco AP