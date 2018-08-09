Among star D-linemen, BC’s Allen overlooked, not outworked

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Boston College defensive end Zach Allen (2) celebrates a defensive stop against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston. In college football’s year of the defensive lineman, Allen is not getting the publicity of Clemson’s four potential first-round draft picks, the latest Bosa harassing quarterbacks at Ohio State or Houston’s Ed Oliver. With an obsessive dedication to an early-to-bed-early-too-rise routine and strict diet of George Foreman Grill meals, Allen has put himself on the same level as all those former five-star prospects (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File) Mary Schwalm AP