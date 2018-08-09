COLLEGE FOOTBALL ’18; D-line is where stars are this season

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, SMU offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) blocks Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver (10) during an NCAA college football game in Houston. At 6-foot-3 and 290, Oliver combines power, quickness and rare sideline-to-sideline speed for an interior lineman. Houston will push him as a Heisman Trophy contender, but he is more likely to be the first pick in next year’s draft. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File) Michael Wyke AP