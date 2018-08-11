Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during Rogers Cup semifinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 in Montreal. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches Toronto final

The Associated Press

August 11, 2018 05:12 PM

TORONTO

Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest player to beat four straight top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990, outlasting Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Saturday to reach the Rogers Cup final.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas, ranked a career-high 27th and guaranteed to break into the top 20 on Monday, will face the winner of the late match between top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas beat the fourth-seeded Anderson after topping seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded defending champion Alexander Zverev to reach his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal.

