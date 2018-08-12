Jaguars suspend Ramsey, Fowler for roles in practice fight

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends against receiver D.J. Chark Jr. during a practice at NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have suspended All-Pro cornerback Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) John Raoux AP