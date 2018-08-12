Learn new offense? Titans’ Blaine Gabbert on 8th in 8 years

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo Tennessee Titans’ Blaine Gabbert throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Gabbert quickly stopped the reporter asking the quarterback about learning his fourth offense in four years. The Titans, who signed Gabbert in March to back up Marcus Mariota, are just the fourth team that the quarterback has played for since being drafted by Jacksonville in 2011. But coach Mike Vrabel is the eight different head coach and yes, the eighth different scheme that Gabbert has had to learn since coming into the NFL from Missouri. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, file) Matt Ludtke AP