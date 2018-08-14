WNBA set for wild dash to regular season finish

File-This June 15, 2018, file photo shows Seattle Storm’s Alysha Clark, left, Natasha Howard, Sue Bird (10) and Breanna Stewart coming off the bench to greet teammates during a timeout in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Seattle. About the only thing that has been decided when it comes to the postseason is Seattle will have a bye to the semifinals. Atlanta is close to wrapping up a top two seed, but finishes the season with two more games on the road. Washington, Connecticut, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Minnesota are all jockeying for a first-round bye. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Elaine Thompson AP