Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta, right, fights for the ball with Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s Toshihiro Aoyama during their J-League soccer match in Kobe, western Japan Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta, right, fights for the ball with Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s Toshihiro Aoyama during their J-League soccer match in Kobe, western Japan Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Kyodo News via AP Takumi Sato
Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta, right, fights for the ball with Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s Toshihiro Aoyama during their J-League soccer match in Kobe, western Japan Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Kyodo News via AP Takumi Sato

Sports

Andres Iniesta scores again in Japanese league

The Associated Press

August 15, 2018 09:51 AM

TOKYO

Andres Iniesta scored his second goal in the Japanese league on Wednesday, helping Vissel Kobe earn a 1-1 draw with first-place Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The former Barcelona midfielder collected a pass in the 18th minute and scored the equalizing goal from 20 meters. Patric had given the hosts the lead moments earlier.

Also, FC Tokyo lost to Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 and dropped into third place. Yusuke Segawa scored the only goal in the 77th minute.

Kawasaki Frontale moved into second place despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Sagan Tosu. Former Spain forward Fernando Torres has yet to score for Sagan Tosu in six matches.

  Comments  