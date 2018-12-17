Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Taylor once again topped the leader board in points scored for Collinsville with 19 as the Kahoks beat Triad 65-42. The junior standout was also active on defense, securing three steals.
Jake Kruse and Steven Torre, Highland
The Bulldogs’ senior duo of Kruse and Torre scored 18 points apiece as Highland topped Centralia 56-44 on Saturday. Torre added six rebounds on the night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashley Schloer, O’Fallon
In the Panthers’ 57-40 Monday night conference win over Belleville West, Schloer, a senior, scored a team high 12 points.
Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville
Townsend, a member of the 2018 Class 4A state tournament fourth place team, scored 16 points along with five rebounds and one steal as the 10-1 Tigers breezed past Soldan 72-16.
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
In the championship game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, Bonaldi stepped up her game, scoring a team high and repeating her season high in points scored with 23. Columbia topped Wood River 55-32 for the tournament title. Bonaldi, a senior, was the only player for the Lady Eagles to score in the double digits and she added four rebounds and six steals to her performance as well.
Ellie Eichenlaub and Lilly Oliver, Freeburg
Eichenlaub and Oliver added 13 points apiece for Freeburg in its game against Alton Marquette on Saturday which was just enough to lift the team past the Explorers 40-39 in nonconference play. In Monday’s 45-26 win over Triad, Oliver led the way with 20 points.
MacKenzie Scheppelman, Dupo
Scheppelman’s team and season high 17 points were more than enough to propel Dupo past conference foe Valmeyer 53-22.
HOCKEY
Hunter Parker, Granite City
Parker scored four points in the Warriors’ 7-1 win over Edwardsville.
