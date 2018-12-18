Chargers lead Pro Bowl selections with 7 players

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018 file photo Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) gestures after intercepting a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen during the first half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The Los Angeles Chargers placed seven players in the Pro Bowl, including safety Derwin James, one of six rookies across the league to make the game, which will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando. Kelvin Kuo, file AP Photo