Early signing period opens with Alabama primed for top class

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia in Atlanta. UCF’s Josh Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Saban are the finalists for The Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons. The winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 17. John Amis, File AP Photo