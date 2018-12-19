Maple Leafs among NHL teams facing cap crunches next year

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. Maple Leafs are among NHL teams facing cap crunches next year. Emphasis on re-signing younger players to lucrative deal is placing a burden on NHL teams in managing the salary cap. The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams facing a cap-crunch next year with youngsters Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner’s contracts expiring. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo