Sabathia had heart blockage that required stent inserted

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia responds to a question during a news conference before Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, in New York. The New York Yankees gave pitcher CC Sabathia a $500,000 performance bonus, even though the 38-year-old left-hander was ejected from his final regular-season start six outs shy of the 155 innings specified for the payment in his contract. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo