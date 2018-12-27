Virginia looking for better bowl outcome after last year

File-This Nov. 4, 2017, file photo shows Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall reacting after a win over Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. Mendenhall said the extra practices have been critical to the development of the team's up-and-coming players as he tries to build the program, but for seniors like safety Juan Thornhill, who will be playing his final game, much more is at stake in the year the leaders have hyped a `new standard' for Virginia. Zack Wajsgras, File AP Photo