Strong sense of inner peace helps Nick Foles perform well

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looks for a receiver as Houston Texans's J.J. Watt rushes during the first half an NFL football game in Philadelphia. The Eagles would earn the NFC's final wild-card berth if they win Sunday and the Vikings (8-6-1) lose at home against the Bears (11-4). Foles has performed well in high-pressure situations the past two seasons while filling in for Carson Wentz. He's 5-0 in must-win games and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in a win over New England last February. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo