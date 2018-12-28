Bills rookie WR Robert Foster steps up for fan

File- This Nov. 11, 2018, file photo shows Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) making a catch against New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster couldn't help but remember being in the same shoes, literally and physically. So when a 14-year-old boy was trying on an expensive pair of Adidas Yeezy's, and uncertain if his mother could afford them, the Buffalo Bills rookie receiver stepped in. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo