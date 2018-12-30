Michigan high school Basketball Prep Poll Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS:
SPORTS DIRECTORS:
The first Michigan AP high school basketball girls' poll will be released on Monday, January, 7, for release on Tuesdays and then every Monday thereafter during the season.
The first Michigan AP high school basketball boys' poll will be released on Monday, January, 14, for release on Tuesdays and every Monday thereafter during the season.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments