Sports

Michigan high school Basketball Prep Poll Advisory

The Associated Press

December 30, 2018 12:49 PM

SPORTS EDITORS:

SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The first Michigan AP high school basketball girls' poll will be released on Monday, January, 7, for release on Tuesdays and then every Monday thereafter during the season.

The first Michigan AP high school basketball boys' poll will be released on Monday, January, 14, for release on Tuesdays and every Monday thereafter during the season.

