Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years

Vance Joseph has been fired as coach of the Denver Broncos after back-to-back double-digit losing seasons.
Joseph met with general manager John Elway on Monday after completing a 6-10 season and was dismissed with two years and about $6 million left on his contract.
Joseph acknowledged after the Broncos' 23-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in which there were more than 12,000 no-shows at Mile High Stadium that an 11-21 record wasn't good enough by Broncos standards.
Still, he said, "I think we've put a lot of work in. There's a foundation that's been laid here that should pay off in the future." Joseph said he wanted to "come back and make this thing right."
Several players, including star Von Miller, said they wanted Joseph to return for a third season. Instead, Elway decided to embark on a search for his fourth head coach in six seasons.
