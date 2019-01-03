Devils coach John Hynes gets multiyear contract extension

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes talks with referee Marc Joannette (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils have given coach John Hynes a multiyear contract extension. The team announced the deal Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, saying Hynes' leadership has been instrumental in building a culture and systems for the development of the players. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo